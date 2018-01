11:08 a.m. A skier on Big Mountain pocket-dialed 911.

11:15 a.m. “A bunch” of dogs were loose in Kalispell.

12:25 p.m. A Kalispell driver saw someone broken down on the side of the road. The driver didn’t stop, but she did call 911 and suggested the cops get out there to “help them out.”

2:07 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman was put on hold and she thought that was “pretty rude.”

2:22 p.m. A Nintendo was stolen.

Comments

comments