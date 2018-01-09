Whitefish’s Ross, Kobelt Sign College Letters of Intent

Whitefish High School seniors Cailyn Ross (volleyball) and Forrest Kobelt (baseball) each signed a National Letter of Intent last week to continue their athletic careers in college.

Ross will play at Kean University in Union, New Jersey, a NCAA Division III program, this fall. Ross was named all-state as a senior at Whitefish and earned second team all-conference honors as a junior. Ross and the Bulldogs reached the Class A state tournament each of the last three seasons.

Kobelt is a product of the Glacier Twins American Legion program and will continue his baseball career at St. Olaf College (NCAA Division III) in Northfield, Minnesota. He went 5-0 on the mound for the Twins’ A team last season, posting a 5.34 ERA and notching 30 strikeouts in 32.0 innings. He also went 9-for-18 at the plate with seven RBIs.

Comments

comments