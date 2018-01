Cameron Blake skis at the Glacier Nordic Center in Whitefish on Dec. 28, 2017. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

When: Tuesdays through Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Lake Golf course lighted Nordic trails

More info: www.glaciernordicclub.com

Join the Glacier Nordic Club for Tuesday Night Relay Races (TNRR) at the Whitefish Lake Golf Course along the lighted Nordic trails. Register at the Glacier Nordic Shop between 5:40 and 6 p.m. Cost for adults is $7 per race or $35 per season; for juniors $3 per race or $15 per season. All race fees support the Glacier Nordic Ski Team.

Comments

comments