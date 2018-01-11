Flathead Romps to Crosstown Wrestling Win

Flathead’s depth ruled the day as the Braves muscled their way to 10 pins and cruised to a 70-6 win against Glacier in the annual crosstown wrestling match at Flathead High School tonight.

The Braves, the top-ranked Class AA team in Montana and the defending state champions, won 10 of the night’s 12 contested matches by fall and defeated their Kalispell rival by at least 56 points for the third consecutive year.

Brendan Barnes (103 pounds), Bryce Shaffer (113), Dominic Battello (120), Tanner Russell (145), Kenyon Fretwell (152), Garrett Rieke (160), Payton Hume (170), Tucker Nadeau (182), Hunter Wellcome (205) and Michael Lee (285) each won by pin. Shaffer, Fretwell, Hume, Wellcome and Lee notched their falls in the first round.

Glacier’s only points came at 126 pounds where Lane Wilson earned a pin early in the third round.

