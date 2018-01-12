Church is Open to All

I have read with interest in all of our community newspapers and social media the backlash regarding Fresh Life Church having a new building in Whitefish.

My husband and I have attended this church regularly for the last nine years and I’m not sure what services you have attended but we have never heard our Pastor Levi Lusko ever speak on the topics of politics or against the LGBTQ community as were mentioned.

In fact his message is quite simple and the same message from thousands of years ago.

God loves us Sin hurts us We are forgiven and hope for eternity

Fresh Life is not a cult and has been in temporary locations all over Whitefish for the past seven years.

The Gospel message of grace is open to all: Come as you are: Confused, broken, weary, lonely, anxious, depressed and stressed.

It’s simple: It’s “Where Love Is” because as we all believe “Love Lives Here” proclaiming a caring, open, accepting, diverse community free from discrimination and dedicated to equal treatment for all citizens. Come to church. It’s awesome and there is a seat for all of us.

Jenny and John Connelly

Whitefish

