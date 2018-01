A 22-year-old Babb man has been charged with assault in federal court after allegedly stabbing another man last month.

Edward Anthony Torres pleaded not guilty to felony assault causing serious injury in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on Jan. 9. If convicted, Torres could face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Torres stabbed another man over an argument about a woman. Torres is expected to stand trial in March.

