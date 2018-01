7:54 a.m. A Kalispell man had a question about guns.

10:37 a.m. A Columbia Falls pit bull bit someone.

10:39 a.m. Skis were stolen on Big Mountain.

12:58 p.m. A log truck was losing its load in Somers.

1:23 p.m. A Martin City woman accused someone of going around town castrating people.

3:06 p.m. A Kalispell man had concerns about how the “mail lady” was driving.

8:29 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because his “roommate won’t shut up.”

Comments

comments