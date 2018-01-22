FVCC Unveils $18M Expansion Plan

Flathead Valley Community College announced plans to expand its Kalispell campus over the next two years in order to better serve students and the community.

At a press conference on Jan. 22, FVCC President Jane Karas and FVCC ONE Campaign Chair Justin Sliter outlined the privately funded philanthropic effort to support the construction of a new 12,000-square-foot Library and Learning Commons and a 50,000-square-foot College Center.

To date, $5.6 million has been raised in support of the $18 million project thanks to the Broussard family. Construction of the Library/Learning Commons will begin this spring with plans to open the facility in January 2019.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to the Broussard family for their continued support and lead gift of $2.5 million for a Library/Learning Commons addition to the Rebecca Chaney Broussard Center for Nursing and Health Science,” Karas said. “The generosity of the Broussard family continues to provide endless possibilities for our students and the community.”

As an addition to the existing Rebecca Chaney Broussard Center for Nursing and Health Science, the Library and Learning Commons will feature leading-edge technologies, collaborative spaces for small group projects, a student lounge area, multi-media services, a Makerspace, and a virtual reality lab.

Construction of the College Center will begin in the spring of 2019 with plans to open the facility in the fall of 2020. It will include a performance and lecture hall, a multi-purpose activity center with two full basketball courts, an outdoor amphitheater, and a lobby with a secured art gallery.

Glacier Symphony is partnering with FVCC to raise funds for the performance hall, which will serve as the organization’s home.

FVCC will seek bids for the construction of Phase I, the Library and Learning Commons later this spring.

For more information about the ONE Campaign or to make a charitable gift in support of the campaign, contact FVCC Foundation Executive Director Colleen Unterreiner at colleenu@fvcc.edu

