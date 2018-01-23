Bigfork Hoops Teams Throttle St. Ignatius

The Valkyries scored 27 unanswered points to open the second quarter, and the Vikings stormed to a 34-point halftime lead as Bigfork cruised to a pair of wins against St. Ignatius on Jan. 19.

On their home court, Bigfork’s girls sputtered early before exploding in the second quarter, scoring those 27 consecutive points in the span of just four minutes. The Vals (10-1) led 44-11 at halftime en route to a 69-20 victory. Heidi Schneller scored 15 points, Jaime Berg added 13 and Rakiah Grende chipped in 12 for Bigfork.

Meanwhile, the Bigfork boys (11-0) went on the road and easily dispatched the Bulldogs, 71-24. Beau Santistevan and Clayton Reichenbach scored 15 points each to lead three Vikings in double figures. Bigfork has won all 11 of its games this season by at least 11 points, and has won its last five games by an average of nearly 40 points.

