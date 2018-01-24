Worker Killed by Falling Column at Montana Construction Site

BILLINGS — Authorities say a worker died after he was hit by a falling concrete column at a construction site in Billings.

Police Sgt. Harley Cagle tells The Billings Gazette the man was standing near the column when it fell and hit him on the head at the former Labor Temple Hall on Tuesday. The worker, who was wearing a hard hat at the time, was employed by Fisher Construction Inc.

Cagle says the crew did not appear to have been working on the column, which was part of the building’s exterior.

The former Labor Temple Hall is being renovated as part of the low-income housing project, which was announced in November 2016.

The worker’s name has not been released.

