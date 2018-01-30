Lake County Sheriff to Run For Re-Election

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell has announced he will run for re-election in November.

Bell was first elected to serve as sheriff and coroner in 2015. In a letter announcing his intentions to run, Bell stated that he was proud of his record while in office and touted his efforts to reduce the department’s budget while simultaneously coming up with creative ways to deal with an overcrowded jail.

One other person, David Coffman, has filed to run for sheriff. Coffman was previously a lieutenant for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department in California. He now lives in Polson. Candidates have until March 12 to file.

