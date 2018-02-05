$600K to be Divvied up Among Rural Montana Fire Departments

HELENA — More than $600,000 has been distributed primarily to volunteer fire departments in Montana thanks to a fundraising campaign sparked by last year’s wildfire season.

The Independent Record reports grants ranging from $600 to $15,000 from the Montana Wildfire Relief Fund were recently announced to 81 departments and organizations.

The Montana Community Foundation and the Montana Television Network started the fundraising efforts.

Montana Community Foundation Marketing and Communication Director Riley Meredith says the foundation, which specializes in charitable endowments, is looking to create some type of permanent natural disaster fund.

Comments

comments