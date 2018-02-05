Snowstorm Hits Much of Montana

HELENA — Much of central Montana is under a winter storm warning, including Billings, Great Falls, Havre, Helena and Kalispell.

Heavy snow was expected across the area into Monday night.

Avalanche warnings were posted for the backcountry in west-central Montana as well as the Gallatin National Forest near Cooke City.

Major highways remained open, but many roads, including long stretches of Interstates 15, 90 and 94 were slick with snow and ice.

While the heavy snow was expected to end Monday night, the chance of snow was to continue into Tuesday.

Comments

comments