Montana Student Facing Charges for Bringing Gun to School

HARDIN — A southeastern Montana high school student who allegedly brought a gun to school and used it to threaten a fellow student to steal his lunch money is facing criminal charges including attempted robbery.

The Billings Gazette reports that the 17-year-old student from Hardin High School is due to be arraigned in state court on Feb. 27. He also faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and having a weapon in a school building.

The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles accused of crimes.

Court records say another student found the gun later that day and gave it to teacher Nora Block. Block faces charges of evidence tampering and obstructing justice for not immediately turning over the gun to school officials.

