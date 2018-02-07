Spotlight Event: Championship Bull Riding

When: Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 :30 p.m.
Where: Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell
More info: majesticvalleyarena.com
Rocky Mountain Extreme presents two nights of Championship Bull Riding. Following the bull riding on Saturday night, country music singer-songwriter Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will perform. Tickets for Friday night are $15 in advance, $20 day of the show and kids get in free. Tickets for Saturday night are $20 in advance, $25 day of the show and $10 for kids.