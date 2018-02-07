Spotlight Event: Championship Bull Riding

Kalispell's Tyrell Toren rides Apple Pie at the 15th Annual Blue Moon Bull Bash in Columbia Falls on Aug. 7, 2015. For more photos visit www.flatheadbeacon.com. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

When: Friday, Feb. 9, and Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7 :30 p.m.

Where: Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell

More info: majesticvalleyarena.com

Rocky Mountain Extreme presents two nights of Championship Bull Riding. Following the bull riding on Saturday night, country music singer-songwriter Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will perform. Tickets for Friday night are $15 in advance, $20 day of the show and kids get in free. Tickets for Saturday night are $20 in advance, $25 day of the show and $10 for kids.

