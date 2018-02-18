Proud of Rep. Frank Garner

I’ve known Rep. Frank Garner, HD-7, for over three decades. I worked with him when he started at the Kalispell Police Department, and we shared the same shift and sometimes even the same patrol car. I saw him grow from a rookie cop to become Kalispell’s chief of police, and I followed his work in Afghanistan and his endless work with charities and service organizations. I’ve seen his work, I know his family and I know his heart. I’m proud of the job he has done for Kalispell and Montana, and I’m proud to call him my friend.

I appreciate that he works to solve problems and that he puts the people of Kalispell first. I appreciate that he isn’t sitting around waiting for the party bosses or people in Helena to tell him how to vote and that he thinks for himself. I’m a lifelong Republican, one of many people I know who are grateful that Frank continues to serve the people of Kalispell in our Legislature, and I’m asking everyone I know to help me send him back to continue that service. Thanks, Frank, for all you’ve done, and thanks for not letting the naysayers drag you down into the ditch with them.

Roger Krauss

Kalispell

