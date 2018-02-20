Tailing Loop Winery Opening in Evergreen

The Tailing Loop Winery is set to open its doors on Feb. 21 in the former Glacier Art Gallery, a cultural landmark of the Evergreen community. In honor of the legacy built by the former proprietor, Dr. Van Kirk Nelson, the winery has strived to maintain the building’s rustic atmosphere and artistic traditions, with a large expanse of wall space dedicated to works by Montana artists.

The menu features a variety of red and white wines from all branches of the wine spectrum, as well as several wine “cocktails.” Wine flights are also available. Live musical performances will be a staple, with plans to move the party outdoors during the summer months onto its expansive green space. Keep an eye out the first Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival in September.

The official opening, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, is held on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. All ages are welcome.

The Tailing Loop’s hours are 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; 1 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Contact the winery at tailingloopwinery@gmail.com.

