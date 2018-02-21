Date Night

7:40 a.m. A Kila resident reported seeing someone loading a calf into a truck and called 911 to make sure it was on the “up and up.”

11:27 a.m. A Somers woman was upset that her neighbor was burning “moldy wood” and the “moldy wood smoke” was wafting into her house.

1:57 p.m. Someone called 911 because they lost their phone the previous weekend at Cabin Fever Days. It’s unclear how they were making this specific call.

5:43 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman stole beer and beef jerky from a local gas station for her Valentine’s Day date.

9:11 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because her friends kicked her out of their car.

