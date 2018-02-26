Authorities Looking for Missing Man Near Polson

Law enforcement is looking for a missing 26-year-old man in Lake County.

Kyle Butterhof, a 26-year-old who splits his time between Polson and Perma, was last seen on Friday. Butterhof has dark hair, weighs about 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall.

According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, authorities found Butterhof’s vehicle near the Se̓liš Ksanka Ql̓ispe̓ Dam (formally known as the Kerr Dam) over the weekend, and since then search teams have been combing the area on foot and from above with drones.

Anyone who may have seen Butterhof is encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 883-7301.

Comments

comments