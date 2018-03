When: Saturday, March 10, at 9 a.m. and Sunday, March 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell

More info: rockchucks.org

Northwest Montana Rock Chucks and Northwest Montana Gold Prospector’s Club presents its annual two-day show. There will be fine gemstones and jewelry, live demonstrations, dinosaur skeleton display and hands-on activities for kids and adults, including gold panning.

