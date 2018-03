4:43 p.m. A Kalispell man hit his boss’s truck.

5:59 p.m. A Kalispell man said there was an ice jam right outside his door.

9:09 p.m. Eighteen hours after daylight saving time a Kalispell man was still very confused about what had happened.

9:24 p.m. A man reported hearing a single gunshot.

11:30 p.m. Some skateboarders were riding in the middle of the street.

