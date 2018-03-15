Frenchtown Music Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault

MISSOULA — A Montana high school music teacher has pleaded not guilty to fondling and other inappropriate touching of two female students.

The Missoulian reports Frenchtown teacher Troy Bashor entered his not guilty plea Wednesday to felony and misdemeanor counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the felony charge stems from inappropriate contact that Bashor had with a student that spanned from the summer of 2014 to early 2017. The girl reported contact that escalated from hugging to groping.

Prosecutors say the misdemeanor charge is from fondling and attempting to kiss a different student in 2016.

Bashor remains released on conditions that include no contact with minors.

Bashor has been on paid leave from the Frenchtown School District since the misdemeanor charge was filed in October.

