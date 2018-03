When: Saturday, March 17, at 4 p.m.

Where: Downtown Kalispell

More info: kalispellchamber.com

Join the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade will proceed down Main Street through historic Downtown Kalispell beginning at 4 p.m. If you’d like to be in the parade or have any questions, contact parade chairman Mark Lalum at mark.lalum@chsinc.com.

