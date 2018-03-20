‘A Behanding in Spokane’ at the O’Shaughnessy

Whitefish Theatre Company presents a Black Curtain Production, “A Behanding in Spokane.”

In this darkly comical work, the mysterious gun-toting Carmichael has been searching for his missing left hand for decades. Enter two bickering lovebirds with a hand to sell and a hotel clerk with an aversion to gunfire, and soon life and death are up for grabs.

“A Behanding in Spokane” reveals the gritty underbelly of American daily existence, exposing the obsessions, prejudices, madness, horrors, and above all the absurdities that crawl beneath it.”

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, and Sunday, March 25, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

