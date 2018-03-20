Columbia Falls Man Arrested After Standoff

A 33-year-old Columbia Falls man is being held on charges of assault with a weapon, partner family member assault and obstructing a peace officer after barricading himself inside a home south of Kalispell.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on March 19, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in the Lower Valley area. Law enforcement arrived and spoke to people at a home who said a man, later identified as Ronald Lindsay, had allegedly threatened three people inside the home with a baseball bat. Deputies on scene attempted to talk to Lindsay, who refused to come out of the house.

The Flathead County SWAT team was deployed to the scene and negotiators tried to get Lindsey to turn himself in. When negotiations proved fruitless, the SWAT team fired pepper spray into the house. Lindsey came out of the house and was taken into custody without incident.

Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry said the incident remains under investigation.

Comments

comments