Dog Problems

9:17 a.m. A Kalispell resident wants to know why there are so many cops in her neighborhood.

10:10 a.m. A local hotel manager called 911 because more needles were found in the parking lot.

11:30 a.m. A Whitefish man wanted to present some evidence in a disturbing the peace case: numerous recordings of his neighbor’s dog barking at all hours of the day. During the call, the dispatcher could hear the dog barking in the background.

12:33 p.m. Two Columbia Falls dogs are picking fights with other dogs.

1:46 p.m. Additional dog-related issues were reported in Kalispell.

2:04 p.m. A Kalispell man said his buddy didn’t want to give him his guns back.

2:22 p.m. A dog bit someone in Whitefish.

3:10 p.m. Another dog, this one in Kalispell, bit another unsuspecting victim.

3:23 p.m. A Kalispell man fell for an Ebay scam.

3:28 p.m. A Kalispell dog was getting into trouble on Ridgewood Drive.

3:59 p.m. A man was screaming at passing cars.

4:39 p.m. Two Columbia Falls dogs were harassing deer.

5:02 p.m. A car in Bigfork was broken into.

5:54 p.m. The Whitefish man whose neighbor has recordings of his dogs barking told law enforcement that his dogs never bark. Police said that seemed unlikely, particularly because they too have heard barking.

6:07 p.m. A man pitched a tent right in the middle of a roundabout.

6:33 p.m. A green Jeep was recklessly driving through Somers.

7:06 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911, announced she had been scammed and promptly hung up.

7:36 p.m. A man keeps jumping in front of cars near a local deli.

8:19 p.m. Some Kalispell residents are cruising around town and dealing drugs.

9:34 p.m. Some threatening texts were received by someone in Kalispell.

10:38 p.m. A Kalispell resident said her landlord accused her of not paying her rent and so he turned off the water. She says she did pay her rent.

