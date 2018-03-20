Montana VA to Expand Medical Facilities Statewide

HELENA — The Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System is planning several expansion projects at its medical facilities around the state.

The Independent Record reports the projects in Helena, Missoula and Great Falls are scheduled to happen over the next few years.

The Montana VA announced in February that it was working to address a shortage of primary care providers statewide. Montana VA Assistant Director and Interim Public Affairs Officer Kirby Ostler says the upcoming projects are not about gaining more employees, but rather expanding physical space and retrofitting specific buildings so they will be up to code.

The VA plans to complete a seismic retrofit of the Medical Center Complex in Helena by spring 2019.

The newly improved VA office in Fort Harrison is tentatively scheduled to open this summer.

Start dates for the projects in Missoula and Great Falls have not yet been specified, pending site selection.

