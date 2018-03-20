New Pilates Studio Opens in Whitefish

Longtime Whitefish Pilates and fitness instructor Delia Buckmaster has opened a new studio in Whitefish.

Boasting more certified Pilates instructors than anywhere else in the Flathead Valley, the new studio, Delia Pilates, is located at 214 East Second Street and centers on classes that promote wellness and fitness through “mindful movement,” Buckmaster said.

The new space represents an evolving philosophy as she builds on the business she began with Exhale Pilates, formerly located on Central Avenue in downtown Whitefish.

“I started as a small Pilates studio that grew to meet the demands and fitness needs of the valley,” she said. “Exhale encompassed all of that, but now I am stepping back to focus on Pilates and mindful movement and pull away from other group-fitness activities.”

The studio will feature traditional Pilates classes and include work with special populations, such as physical rehabilitation and pre-and-post-natal work.

For more about the studio and a class schedule, visit deliapilates.com.

