Consultation Available for Difficult Child Protection Cases

HELENA — Montana Child and Family Services caseworkers have a new resource to access expert advice in cases where children have experienced extreme trauma.

The health department is partnering with Billings Clinic and a program within the University of Montana School of Social Work to hold monthly video conferences offering education and feedback from national experts on child trauma. The training sessions include at least one case discussion.

Health department director Sheila Hogan said Thursday the program will give caseworkers clinical insight and recommendations while allowing them to discuss the challenges they face and learn from each other to better help kids.

The collaboration is part of a video-based mentoring platform used by Billings Clinic to reach clinicians across the state on a variety of topics. UM’s Center for Children, Families and Workforce Development helps with the agenda and ongoing training.

