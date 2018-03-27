MDT Considers Raising Speed Limit on 93 Bypass

The Montana Department of Transportation is considering raising the speed limit on the U.S. Highway 93 bypass around Kalispell.

A traffic study conducted last fall suggests that the speed limit on the entire bypass could be safely increased from 55 miles per hour to 60 miles per hour. The study states the speed on the north end of the bypass, from U.S. Highway 2 to Reserve Drive, could actually be increased to 65 miles per hour. MDT engineers however believe that the speed limit should be consistent on the entire route.

The southern portion of the bypass, which was built first, still features roundabouts, whereas the north end is built to interstate standards with four lanes.

MDT is currently soliciting comment from the city of Kalispell and Flathead County. That comment will be combined with the official traffic study and presented to the Montana Transportation Commission in June, which will make the final decision on whether or not to increase the speed limit.

