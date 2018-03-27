Montana Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Nearly $400,000

BILLINGS — A Montana woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $400,000 from a Billings repo company over a seven-year period.

The Billings Gazette reports Jennifer Anne Thaw pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to four counts of wire fraud.

Federal investigators say she was charged after making four unauthorized wire transfers in July 2017 from her employer J&S Recovery Inc.

According to court documents, Thaw worked as the company’s office manager and oversaw its accounts. Authorities say she transferred the company’s money into her personal checking account.

The court documents identified four transfers of less than $5,000 each, but prosecutors say her total theft amounted to nearly $400,000.

Thaw was released pending sentencing.

