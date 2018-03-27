Reports: Brock Osweiler Signs with Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter of an NFL pre-season football game at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, in Houston. Courtesy Brett Coomer | Houston Chronicle

Kalispell native Brock Osweiler has inked a one-year contract to play quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, according to multiple published reports.

Osweiler spent last year primarily as a backup with the Denver Broncos, his fifth season overall with the team. The 2009 Flathead High School grad was originally drafted by Denver and started seven games during the 2015 season, which culminated with the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50. Osweiler spent 2016 with the Houston Texans.

In Miami, Osweiler will be reunited with his former Broncos offensive coordinator, Adam Gase, who is the Dolphins’ head coach. Ryan Tannehill is the only other experienced quarterback on the Miami roster and is coming off an injury that cost him the entire 2017 season.

