Arctic Cold Front to Bring Snow, Wind This Week

It might be spring, but winter isn’t ready to release its grip on Northwest Montana.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a second arctic front later this week that will bring snow and wind to the area starting Wednesday night. The storm could bring anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow in the Flathead Valley and 6 to 10 inches on Marias Pass and in Glacier National Park.

The brunt of the storm will begin Thursday afternoon and last through Friday, meteorologists said Tuesday. NWS was forecasting an especially treacherous commute on Friday morning, with black ice in some areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop from the mid-40s to the upper teens and low-20s on Friday. Wind is also expected with gusts up to 45 miles per hour causing localized tree damage.

Comments

comments