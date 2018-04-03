Kalispell’s Pistorese Assigned to Mariners’ Double-A Team

Flathead High School grad Joe Pistorese will begin this season one step closer to the major leagues after being named to the Class AA Arkansas Travelers’ opening day roster, the team announced.

Pistorese was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 2015 and has played the last three seasons in the Mariners’ system, winning a California League championship with the High-A Modesto Nuts in 2017. The left-hander was excellent for the Nuts last year, posting a 3.89 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings, primarily out of the bullpen. Entering this season, Pistorese had never pitched above the High-A level.

A 2011 Flathead grad, Pistorese played for the Kalispell Lakers before enrolling at Washington State University, where he played four seasons for the Cougars. The 25-year-old has pitched in a total of 69 minor league games, boasting a 2.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 121 innings.

The Travelers compete in the Texas League and begin their season Thursday, April 5. Arkansas is Seattle’s second-highest affiliate, behind only Triple-A Tacoma.

