Whitefish Native, Former Bigfork Coach Taking Over at Carroll College

Whitefish High School grad and former Bigfork High School boys basketball coach Kurt Paulson has been named the new head men’s basketball coach at Carroll College.
Paulson is a Carroll alum and former Saints player who has previously worked as an assistant coach at Carroll, the University of Montana and Oregon State University. From 2011-13, he served as Bigfork’s head coach, leading the Vikings to the state semifinals in 2013.
A 2001 Whitefish grad, Paulson was a two-time all-state football and basketball player for the Bulldogs and was inducted into Whitefish’s Hall of Fame in 2011.