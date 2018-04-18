Real Estate Market Trends

Whitefish area homes, like those in Kalispell, are now selling for prices closer to their listing price, when comparing average sales activity over the past year to activity just two years ago (through $550,000).

This chart shows the past year’s single-family residence sales activity in Whitefish, list prices between $150,000 and $850,000. Sold prices closely followed their list prices to $350,000. Sales from $350,000 and $550,000 show a shallow average sold price drop of only 5 percent of the listing price. Listing and sold prices average around $190/square foot for most segments up to $550,000, with exception of a $180/square foot average in the $400,000 segment.

Two years ago, sale prices clung less closely to listing prices to $300,000. Prices averaged the same $190/square foot through $550,000 listings.

For this past year’s Whitefish-area single family residence sales, compared to the year prior, fewer sold priced in the $200s (thousands); more sold in the $250s; fewer in the $300s and $350s; more in the $400s and $450s.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

