Spotlight Event: Guys and Dolls

When: April 19, 21, 26 and 28 at 7 p.m.; April 20 and 27 at 8 p.m.

Where: Campus Theatre at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell

More info: www.fvcc.edu/theatre

FVCC’s Theatre and Music programs present this beloved musical comedy directed by Rebecca Spear. Hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time, “Guys and Dolls” follows New York’s gamblers and gals in their pursuit of luck and love. Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for senior citizens and free for all students. They can be purchased at the door or online at www.fvcc.edu/theatre.

Comments

comments