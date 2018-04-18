State Income Tax Deadline Extended Due to Computer Issues

HELENA — The Montana Department of Revenue is extending the state income tax filing deadline by a day after the IRS had to do the same due to computer issues.

The IRS website for making payments and gaining access to other key services crashed during a flurry of last-minute filings on Tuesday.

While the IRS issues did not affect state filing, many people electronically file their federal and state tax returns at the same time. Third-party tax preparers said they would hold on to customer tax returns and file them after the IRS system was back online.

Department of Revenue Director Mike Kadas said Wednesday the state did receive the returns of residents who filed electronically on Tuesday.

The new deadline for filing Montana tax returns is midnight Wednesday, April 18.

