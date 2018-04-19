Law Enforcement Investigating Fire at Kalispell Business

Aftermath of a fire at Rick Anderson Snow Jobs & Dirt in Kalispell on April 19, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a business on West Center Street early Thursday morning.

The fire at Rick Anderson Snow Jobs and Dirt, a local snowmobile and off-road vehicle repair shop, was reported at about 1:30 a.m. A number of snowmobiles and off-road vehicles were destroyed in the blaze, but the building appeared untouched.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Kalispell Police Department at (406) 758-7780.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

