Support Managhan for Justice of the Peace

I am a Kalispell native who has practiced law for almost 20 years in three different states. During that time, I have come to know and appreciate deeply the value — indeed the necessity — of a qualified, honest, and impartial judge.

In the upcoming election for Flathead County Justice of the Peace, you will have an opportunity to elect a man who is qualified, honest, and impartial: William Managhan.

William does not have a sense of entitlement. William was one of five siblings raised in a family with extremely limited resources. As a child, he experienced poverty. He knew what it was to feel hunger, to have his home’s power turned off, and to be forced to find a new home because his family couldn’t pay the rent.

In true Montana fashion, William pulled-up his boot straps, and through determination and hard work, he overcame the odds to become one of the finest attorneys I have had the privilege of knowing. William started his legal career by earning a clerkship with the Montana Supreme Court, where he helped author approximately 40 Supreme Court opinions. He then worked the next 16 years honing his skills as a litigator, handling civil cases on behalf of ordinary people from all walks of life.

For much of the last four years, William has worked for me as a senior litigating attorney in Northwest Montana, handling serious felonies, child abuse and neglect cases, involuntary commitments, guardianships, juvenile delinquency and misdemeanor cases. William is committed to maintaining the integrity of our justice system. He does not tolerate corruption and he believes everyone deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. William is a man of character and integrity.

I encourage you to vote for William Managhan for Justice of the Peace.

Nick Aemisegger

Kalispell

Comments

comments