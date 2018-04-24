New Snowfall in Billings Breaks Winter Accumulation Record

BILLINGS – The mild snowfall that recently covered the Billings area has pushed this winter’s total accumulation for the city past the single-season snowfall record.

The Billings Gazette reports the National Weather Service recorded 2.6 inches (6.6 centimeters) of snow at the Billings Logan International Airport by early Monday afternoon, bringing the yearly total to more than 106 inches (269 centimeters).

Snowfall from the 2017-18 winter had been tied for weeks with the city’s previous record-holding winter of 2013-14. Snowfall that winter reached 103.5 inches (262.9 centimeters).

National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand says Monday’s light snowfall didn’t have much of an impact on area road conditions.

