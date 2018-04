Evening light illuminates actors as they rehearse a scene in the billiards room of the Conrad Mansion in preparation for the Death by Chocolate murder mystery event. Beacon File Photo

When: Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Where: Conrad Mansion Museum in Kalispell

More info: www.conradmansion.com

A murder takes place at Conrad Mansion Museum. Guests watch performers play out the mystery and then help solve it. Heavy hors d’ oeuvres, lots of chocolate and drinks are served before the play. There are also raffle items, music and dancing after the play. Age 21 and up. Regular tickets $60 per person and VIP tickets are $100 per person.

Comments

comments