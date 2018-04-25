ATP Kids Presents the Addams Family

When: Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, April 29, at 2 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Performing Arts Center

More info: www.atpwhitefish.org

The weird and wonderful family comes to devilishly delightful life in The Addams Family. The Tony Award-nominated musical is based on the iconic illustrations by Charles Addams and the hit TV show they spawned, and will be performed by 31 students ages 13 to 18 from nine different schools across the Flathead Valley. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students.

Comments

comments