Granola Trail Snack

This is a solid ratio recipe that allows you to customize your favorite flavors and textures for breakfast or hiking. The amounts in this recipe represent a total volume per ingredient category; for example, 3 cups total of your combined choice of grains.

3 cups grains: rolled oats, barley flakes, brown rice cereal (add at end after cooking)

2 cups nuts and seeds: pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, walnuts, flax seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds

1/2 tsp. spices (total 1/2 tsp. not 1/2 tsp. of each spice!): cinnamon, allspice, cardamom, clove, star anise, coriander

1/4 cup oil: coconut, vegetable, dairy or nut butters

1/2 cup syrup: agave, maple, honey, fruit syrups

1 egg white

1 tsp. extracts: vanilla, almond, hazelnut, chocolate, maple, spiced

1 cup dried fruits/garnish: All your favorites! Can include popcorn, chocolate, carob or flavored white chocolate chips

• Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

• Toss grains, nuts, seeds and spices.

• Heat oil and syrups to thoroughly combine and warm.

• Toss syrup oil mixture over grains and nuts and mix thoroughly. Let cool slightly.

• Combine egg whites and extracts and whisk together.

• Add to grains and nut mixture and toss to coat.

• Spread on baking sheet covered in parchment or silicone baking mat.

• Bake for 45 minutes stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on tray until you can touch with your hands.

• Place in large bowl and continue to toss to release heat every 5-10 minutes.

• Add garnish items and fruits and toss to combine. If adding brown rice cereal, add now.

• Store in air-tight containers. Happy breakfast and happy hiking!

Manda Hudak is the savory chef instructor and Michaella Irbeck is the executive sous chef at The Culinary Institute of Montana at Flathead Valley Community College. For more information about the program, visit www.culinaryinstituteofmt.com.

