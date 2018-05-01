Glacier Boys, Girls Sweep Whitefish A.R.M. Invitational

The Glacier boys won 12 of 17 events and Adrian Schnee captured a pair of wins on the girls side to help the Wolfpack take home both team titles at the annual Whitefish A.R.M. Invitational on April 28.

In a dominating win on the boys side, Glacier compiled 261 points, well clear of second-place Whitefish (75). Glacier was the only Class AA team in the field. Elijah Boyd won both the 800- and 1,600-meter races, and Jared Brendan was first in the shot put and discus.

Schnee edged Bigfork’s Haile Norred to win the 100 in 12.99 seconds, and added a win in the 300 hurdles in a blistering 47.23. Glacier girls scored 115 points to finish first while Whitefish (86), Bigfork (79) and Columbia Falls (72) rounded out the top four. Bigfork girls won the 200 (Norred), 400 (Bryn Morley), 800 (Anya Young) and 1,600 (Morley). Columbia Falls’ Tallia Sova was first in the shot put and discus.

