Glacier Grad Teigan Avery Finishes Top 20 in Big Sky

University of Montana sophomore Teigan Avery carded a 74 (+2) on the third and final day of the Big Sky Conference Tournament in Boulder City, Nevada on April 22, finishing tied for 20th overall at the event.

Avery, a Glacier High School grad, went 75-77-74 (226) to conclude her weekend 10-over par. She wound up just two strokes behind Montana’s top finisher, Hailey Hoagland, who surged into 15th with a 71 in the final round.

The Kalispell native showed consistent improvement throughout her sophomore season, ending the year with a scoring average of 78.83 but firing a 77 or lower in each of her year’s last 10 rounds. Avery was a two-time Class AA state champion in high school and won the 100th annual Montana State Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament in 2017.

