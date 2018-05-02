Law Enforcement Searching for Armed Suicidal Man in Lincoln County

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents who live along U.S. Highway 2 east of Libby to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as they look for an armed and suicidal man near Happy’s Inn.

The sheriff’s office issued a “code red alert” on social media and is telling people to avoid the area between McGinnis Meadows and the Flathead County border as the search for the man continues. Few details were available early Wednesday afternoon but officials called it a “serious situation.”

Flathead County Sheriff’s Chuck Curry said Two Bear Air was dispatched to Lincoln County to help with the search.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

