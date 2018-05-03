Searchers Recover Remains of Doctor Missing in Montana Since 2015

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County search and rescue teams have recovered the remains of a Bismarck, North Dakota physician who went missing in Montana nearly three years ago.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says last Saturday 26 searchers and eight dogs again searched a field south of the town of Willow Creek, where Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick’s abandoned vehicle was found on July 4, 2015.

A bloodhound located Fitzpatrick’s remains on a rolling hillside about a mile from where his vehicle was found. Gootkin says searchers had looked in the area for four days in July 2015 and attempted another search in March 2017. Late last month they tried again.

Fitzpatrick, who was 74, was last seen on July 2, 2015 at a Bozeman bank.

Gootkin said Thursday that there is no indication of foul play.

