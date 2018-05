When: Saturday, May 5, at 9 a.m.

Where: Kalispell Center Mall

More info: www.montanadahliasociety.org

The annual dahlia tuber sale will be held inside at the west end of the Kalispell Center Mall. Tubers are priced $2 each or six for $10. We hope to have dahlia plants in bloom available for $5 each, in addition to cuttings and seedlings available for $3 each. Sale is until 2 p.m. or until tubers sell out.

