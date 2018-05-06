2 Other Billings-Area Officers Lost Jobs for Behavior

BILLINGS – Another case of Billings-area law enforcement officers having sex on the job has come to light.

The Billings Gazette reports that during 2012 and 2013 a Billings police officer and a Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputy had sex repeatedly while on duty, used a police vehicle while intoxicated and engaged in a fight at a bar and later at a home.

The police officer was fired, and the deputy resigned.

In April, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John reported that three officers were suspended recently for having sex either on the job or on city property. The names of those three officers have not been released.

The latest revelation means five peace officers have been disciplined for on-the-job sexual conduct in Yellowstone County in the past five years.

